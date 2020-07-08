Javicia Leslie Cast As New Star Of ‘Batwoman’

There’s a new crimefighter in Gotham City.

On Wednesday, The CW announced that Javicia Leslie had been cast as the new star of “Batwoman”, less than two months after original star Ruby Rose parted ways with the Vancouver-shot series.

Leslie, whose screen credits include CBS dramas “God Friended Me” and “MacGyver”, will be replacing Rose as the titular superhero; as previously announced, she’ll be playing a new character who steps into the role to succeed Rose’s character, Kate Kane.

RELATED: Ruby Rose Breaks Her Silence On ‘Batwoman’ Exit With Cryptic Statement: ‘Those Who Know, Know’

According to The CW’s announcement, Leslie is “the first Black actress to portray Batwoman in a live-action television or film production.”

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honoured to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” said Leslie.

RELATED: ‘Batwoman’ Will Have A New Secret Identity After Exit Of Ruby Rose

Leslie will play Ryan Wilder, described as “likeable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She’s also nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the Batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero.”

Viewers will get their first look at Leslie in her new role when “Batwoman” returns with its second season, currently slated to debut in January 2021.