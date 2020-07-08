Angelina Jolie Discusses The Systemic Factors That Continue To Hold Women Back

Angelina Jolie took part in a Zoom discussion on Tuesday with former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albrecht, moderated by MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski, for the Democratic National Institute.
Spotlighting some of the societal factors that have been holding women back and continue to do so, Jolie pointed to change taking place due to “women that are able to make a political difference by running for office,” allowing them to become “part of the decision-making mechanism.”
She continued: “Women contribute so much, they are giving, are nurturing by nature, are community-building by nature, are strong, are intelligent, and yet what is it that’s holding us back? I think when you speak of value, that’s something to really sit with. Why is it that so many women still don’t know their own value?”
How can we Change the Face of Politics with more #women in political leadership? Watch @NDI Chairman @Madeleine discuss risk-taking women & democracy w/ #AngelinaJolie & @morningmika. 👇👇👇#PoliticalWomen ♀️ #GenderEquality pic.twitter.com/PGKVfDwYNr
— National Democratic Institute (@NDI) July 8, 2020