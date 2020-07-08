Jerry Stiller Reminisces About Late Dad Jerry Stiller: ‘He Really Cared’

It’s been nearly two months since the passing of comedy icon Jerry Stiller, and in the latest edition of socially distanced YouTube series “Star in the House”, Stiller’s children share their memories of their famous father.

Actor/director Ben Stiller and sister Amy Stiller opened up about their late dad, who passed away in May at age 92.

As the siblings related, the “Seinfeld” star’s real-life personality was nothing like that of his perpetually apoplectic sitcom character, Frank Costanza.

RELATED: Ben Stiller Reflects On The Comedic Legacy Of His Late Father, Jerry Stiller

As Ben noted, his father was “so not like” his Seinfeld character, and explained that he wrote him a powerful, emotional letter after Ben dropped out of UCLA.