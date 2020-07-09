Maripier Morin Apologizes After Canadian Singer Safia Nolin Accuses Her Of Harassment And Physical Assault

Maripier Morin has admitted to “reprehensible behaviour” in an apology to Canadian singer Safia Nolin.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Nolin described a 2018 incident in which she alleged the “Hockey Wives” star made unwanted sexual advances toward her at a Montreal bar in 2018.

“She flattered me and was two inches from me and I was like a block of ice,” Nolin said.

She added that Morin had made a racist remark about a waitress, recalling the actress as saying, “The Black barmaid is angry because she is Black.”

Nolin also alleged physical assault: “After that, she bit my thigh so hard that I had a huge bruise for two weeks.”

She shared a photo of a bruise from the alleged assault.

“It is not because the person in question is a woman and that she measures 4 feet and 11 inches that it is not sexual harassment,” Nolin wrote.

In her own post on Instagram on Wednesday, Morin apologized publicly to Morin for her behaviour.

“I would not have known how to read or understand the limit that I could have crossed. […] Never never would I have wanted to take advantage of our proximity, but I am aware that it is only I who feel that,” she wrote, adding, she was “deeply sorry.”

On Wednesday, lingerie company blush announced that it was severing ties with Morin, removing its Maripier X Blush collection from their website, according to Le Journal de Montréal.