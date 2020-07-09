Florence Pugh Admits Criticism Of Zach Braff Relationship Has Made Her ‘Feel S**t’: ‘I Just Get So Irritated’

Florence Pugh is addressing the criticism of the 21-year age gap with boyfriend Zach Braff.

Pugh, 24, is dating Braff, 45, and got candid about the comments she’s had to deal with during an interview on Sue Perkins’ An Hour Or So With podcast.

The “Little Women” star explained, “I’ve always found it funny, how I can be good enough for people to watch my work and support my work and pay for tickets and I’m old enough to be an adult and pay taxes but I’m not old enough to know who I should and should not have sex with.

“Once again making a young woman feel like s**t for no reason,” she added, according to Buzzfeed.

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson ‘Hands The Baton’ To Florence Pugh In ‘Black Widow’, According To Film’s Director

“I think I did feel s**t for a while about admitting that,” she continued. “Then I thought how ridiculous is that? I’m 24 and I can’t choose who I love.

“People just want to have a say on who you go out with, where you go for lunch. For me, I’ve always found that part of this life, even when I grew up watching actresses, I’ve always found that weird how people have a say over your private life.

The actress continued, “I’m not a reality TV star, I don’t let people into my life like that so since when has it been OK for someone to shout at someone for their relationship?”

RELATED: Florence Pugh Opens Up About Being Complicit In Cultural Appropriation

“I think for me, what’s interesting is it’s not even stuff that’s directed at me that I get upset by,” Pugh said. “I just get so irritated by how wrongly used the internet is and how there is such an amazing opportunity to make it epic and amazing and kind.

“Women’s lives, the moment they get in that spotlight, is being completely devoured by people,” she said. “It’s totally allowed because for some reason the public feel like it’s their right to know stuff about them.

“But the same attention to detail doesn’t happen to men,” she went on. “I’ve always found that really interesting, and how you’re supposed to just put up with it.”