Carly Pearce Reveals She’s ‘Getting Better’ Following Split From Michael Ray

Carly Pearce is staying positive following her split from Michael Ray.

The 30-year-old country singer filed for divorce from Ray in June after one year of marriage, with a source telling People: “This was a hard decision. It wasn’t something she wanted to have to do.”

Now, the “Hide The Wine” singer is looking back on her time in quarantine in a positive light, as she spoke to fellow country singer Lindsay Ell on Tuesday’s episode of her YouTube show “Living wELL”.

Although Pearce didn’t directly mention her divorce, she admits the past few months have “showed me a lot” and she’s “getting better.”

“I’m grateful for my time in quarantine,” adds Pearce. “I had to make some really big decisions for my own life and I feel like this is another time in my life where maybe I thought I had it all figured out and it very abruptly switched on me.”

The singer admits she knew what she had to do and is “hopeful and excited for what the next chapter holds for me.”

Pearce and Ray publicly confirmed their relationship in July 2018. They got engaged that December and tied the knot on Oct. 6, 2019, in Nashville.