Amy Schumer Talks To ‘Kimmel’ Guest-Host Bill Eichner About Showing Her Difficult Pregnancy To The World

Amy Schumer gets incredibly candid about pregnancy in her new docuseries.

On Wednesday, the comedian was on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to talk with guest-host Billy Eichner about “Expecting Amy”, which follows the journey of her very difficult pregnancy.

“You’ve always been incredibly honest — brutally honest — in a hilarious way, but in this docuseries you are so open, so raw physically, emotionally, and I want to know now that it’s getting released out into the world, how are you feeling?” Eichner asked her.

“It’s so personal, it’s like my family — it couldn’t be any more personal,” Schumer said, explaining that it’s admittedly odd to have critics “reviewing” her pregnancy but that she’s also been comfortable being open about things.

For his part, Eichner revealed that despite his outsized public persona, in his private life he can be quite “shy,” to which Schumer agreed, saying, “I think of you as an introvert.”

Asked how she can be so much the opposite of that, Schumer joked, “I think there’s something wrong with me, truth be told. I don’t know why, I’ve just always felt so unapologetic about that stuff.”

She added, though, “In my private life, I’m pretty quiet myself. And my favourite people are actually introverts.”