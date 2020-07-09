Kelly Clarkson Belts Out ‘Why Not Me’ In New ‘Kellyoke’ Segment

Kelly Clarkson asks, “Why not me” with this cover of the Judds classic.

Clarkson, 38, got her country on in a new “Kellyoke” video that dropped Thursday. Accompanied by her house band, Clarkson did away with any mid-week blues with her up-tempo performance.

“Why not me/On a rainy day?/Why not me/To love your cares away?/Why not me?” the “American Idol” alum sings. “Why not me/When the nights get cold?/Why not me/When you’re growing old?/Why not me?”

Clarkson has also covered the Beach Boys’ “Kokomo”, Trisha Yearwood’s “Believe Me Baby (I Lied)”, and H.E.R.’s “Focus” among many others since going virtual.