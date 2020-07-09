Rudy Giuliani Called Cops On Sacha Baron Cohen During Potential ‘Who Is America?’ Prank

Rudy Giuliani got the surprise of a lifetime from Sacha Baron Cohen.

It seems the “Borat” and “Les Miserables” star is working on another season of “Who Is America?” Former New York City mayor Giuliani entered the Mark Hotel in Manhattan on Tuesday for an interview about the Trump Administration’s response to COVID-19, per Page Six.

RELATED: Donald Trump Was The Inspiration Behind ‘Who Is America?’

During the interview, a man burst into the room. That man was later identified as Cohen.

“This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit,” said Giuliani. “It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive.”

RELATED: Sacha Baron Cohen Alerted FBI After Seemingly Uncovering A Pedophile Ring

“This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shakedown, so I reported it to the police,” the advisor to U.S. President Trump added. “He then ran away.”

The police arrived but no arrests were made. ET Canada has reached out to Cohen’s rep for a comment.