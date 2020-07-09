‘Rogue Trip’ Trailer Gives Viewers A Sneak Peek At Father & Son’s ‘Unexpected’ And ‘Inspiring’ Adventure

Disney+ has shared the new trailer for its upcoming original series “Rogue Trip”.
The teaser follows Bob and Mack Woodruff on their father-son adventure as they visit “some of the world’s most unexpected places – roguish nations and territories mostly known for conflict.”
The synopsis adds, “But each [country possesses] a unique power to surprise, amaze and inspire.”
The pair visit Colombia, Papua New Guinea, Ethiopia, Pakistan, Lebanon, and Ukraine.
Along the journey, “Bob and Mack will share raw, big-hearted moments when ‘going rogue’ together changes their perspectives -– not just on their own relationship, but on other people and places.”
All six episodes of National Geographic’s “Rogue Trip” will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning July 24.