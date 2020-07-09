GLAAD Media Awards Announces Appearances By Gabrielle Union, Lil Nas X, Cara Delevingne & More

GLAAD, the LGBTQ media advocacy organization, will host a virtual ceremony on July 30. Two ceremonies were planned earlier this year before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pivot.

Comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere will host the virtual festivities. Chloe x Halle will serve as musical guests with additional appearances by Dolly Parton, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Lil Nas X, Cara Delevingne, Dan Levy, Olivia Wilde, and many more.

Showrunner Ryan Murphy is expected to be awarded the Vito Russo Award. “Schitt’s Creek”, “Pose”, “Watchmen” and “Bombshell” are all nominated for other awards.

Taylor Swift and Janet Mock will also be recognized for their LGBTQ advocacy.

The 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards will stream on July 30 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on GLAAD’s Facebook and YouTube.