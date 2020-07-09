‘Real Housewives’ Star Garcelle Beauvais Is Finally Asking For Pay Equality After Decades In Hollywood

Garcelle Beauvais is getting what’s hers.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was on the new episode of Variety‘s “After-Show” to talk about the show, racism, pay equality, and more.

Beauvais, who is the first Black housewife to join the “Beverly Hills” cast, talked about teaching her three sons about how they need to interact with police in order to stay safe.

Recalling an incident a few months ago when she was pulled over for making an illegal right turn with her 12-year-old son Jax in the car, Beauvais said, “I’m so grateful that he was in the backseat because he got to see my interaction. He got to see that my hands were at the wheel. He actually heard me say, ‘I’m reaching for my wallet.’”

She added, “The fact that I have to say, ‘I’m reaching for my wallet now’ — if I was with [a white girlfriend] and she was driving, she wouldn’t think to do that.”

The reality star-actress will reprise her breakout rule in the upcoming “Coming 2 America”, and it has taken all this time since the 1988 original for her to gain the confidence to ask for better pay.

“It’s all about being treated equally. I want to be promoted the same way,” she explained. “I want to be compensated the same way… I’ve been in Hollywood over 20-something years, which is a feat in itself to continue working and I’m so grateful. But I do feel that so many times, my white counterparts get paid 1000% per cent more than I do. I know it for sure, and that really sucks. We’re not valued as we should be. I just feel like it’s been happening for a long time, and now I’m not putting up with it. You don’t see my value you don’t get to have me in your project. Simple as that.”