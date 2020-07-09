Lisa Kudrow Shares An Update On ‘Friends’ Reunion: ‘We’re All Still Waiting’

Lisa Kudrow was asked about that “Friends” reunion once again during an interview with Conan O’Brien.

Kudrow said of the upcoming get-together, “We have something on the books for us to do it.”

The reunion was originally slated for earlier in the year before it was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

“You know, at some point in August, and then we’ll see. I mean we’re all still waiting for guidelines for shooting things.”

Kudrow and O’Brien then joked about how annoyed fans would be if the reunion ended up happening over Zoom.

The actress’ comments come after “Friends” co-creator Martha Kauffman told The Wrap: “We are hoping to be able to shoot in August, if all is well and there is no early second wave and the studio is open.

“If everything is in place and we understand all the protocols and we can still make a good show, we’ll be shooting it some time, mid-to-late August.”