Princesses Beatrice And Eugenie Tear Up At Story Of A Grandmother Raising Money To Keep The Memory Of Her Late Grandson Alive

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were both moved by this grandmother’s dedication to her late grandson.

On June 30, the two royals appeared on a Zoom call honouring winners of the inaugural Teenage Cancer Trust 2020 Awards, Hello! reported.

RELATED: Princess Beatrice Opens Up About Dyslexia And Struggles With Self-Doubt

Among the honourees was 85-year-old Enid Waterfall, who spoke about her fundraising for the charity, which she was doing to keep alive the memory of Richard, her grandson, who passed away in 2018 after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

“First of all, to hear about your grandson Richard — what an amazing thing to do, in honour of his memory. I think it almost chokes me up a bit because it must be so difficult to do that,” Eugenie told Waterfall.

RELATED: Prince Andrew Poses With Ex Sarah Ferguson And Daughters Princess Eugenie And Beatrice In Rare Selfie

“Strangely enough you feel closer to Richard when you’re doing it,” Waterfall told her. “And the reaction from people — it’s not me, it’s the people who give, it’s the people who work with me, it’s everyone who approaches you and keeps giving money, time after time after time.”

Wiping away tears, Beatrice said, “Thank you for all your incredible work… for you and also for Richard’s legacy, thank you for everything.”

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are both honorary patrons of the Teenage Cancer Trust.