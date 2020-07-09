Netflix Confirms There Will Be A Sixth And Final Season Of ‘The Crown’

It’s good news for “The Crown” fans.

Creator Peter Morgan has said the show will now run for six seasons, despite previously saying it would end after five.

Morgan said, according to Deadline: “As we started to discuss the storylines for series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons.

“To be clear, series 6 will not bring us any closer to present-day — it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail.”

News from the palace: we can confirm there will be a sixth (and final) season of @TheCrownNetflix, in addition to the previously announced five! — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 9, 2020

Season 6 will take the story up to the early 2000s, meaning the character of Meghan Markle won’t be featured in the series.

The news comes after Netflix announced earlier this year that the show would be ending after season 5, with Imelda Staunton being the final Queen Elizabeth. Olivia Colman is currently starring as Her Majesty.

Season 4 will premiere later this year with production having been completed before the coronavirus pandemic.