Katy Perry Announces Fifth Studio Album ‘Smile’, Says Title Track Was Written During ‘One Of The Darkest Periods Of My Life’

Katycats, get ready to smile!

RELATED: Katy Perry Shows Off Her Baby Bump: ‘Pregnancy Realness’

Katy Perry has officially revealed the title and cover art of her fifth studio album Smile, which had originally been dubbed KP5 by her fans.

The album art features the 35-year-old wearing an extravagant navy-and-white checkered top and a red clown nose while posing with a pout on top of the word “Smile”.

RELATED: Katy Perry Releases Stunning Acoustic Version Of ‘Daisies’

The “Daisies” singer also shared a snippet of the record’s title track, which will drop on Friday, July 10.

“I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile. This whole album is my journey towards the light – with stories of resilience, hope, and love,” she said of her new project.

Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait too much longer for Smile as Perry announced that it will be released on Friday, August 14.

RELATED: Orlando Bloom Is So ‘Excited’ To Welcome Home His Baby Girl With Katy Perry

The songstress recently got candid about the dark period in her life following the split from her now-fiance Orlando Bloom in 2017.