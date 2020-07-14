Katy Perry Clowns Around In New ‘Smile’ Performance Video

Get ready to turn that frown upside down, thanks to Katy Perry’s new performance video for her single “Smile”.

Sticking with the album’s “clown” theme, the trippy new visual features the pregnant songstress dancing around in a blue and orange polka-dot ensemble and colourful eye makeup.

Earlier this month, Perry debuted the track after officially revealing the title and cover art of her fifth studio album of the same name, which had originally been dubbed KP5 by her fans.

#SMILE – the song – is out everywhere now! 🙂 I hope it can be a few minutes of energizing hopefulness for you as it is for meee ♥️ https://t.co/BImXF3kEcw pic.twitter.com/8Ke1SGZAhs — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 10, 2020

The album art features the 35-year-old wearing an extravagant navy-and-white checkered top and a red clown nose while posing with a pout on top of the word “Smile”.

The “Daisies” singer previously shared a snippet of the record’s title track.

“I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile. This whole album is my journey towards the light – with stories of resilience, hope, and love,” she said of her new project.

Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait too much longer for Smile as Perry announced that it will be released on Friday, August 14.

The songstress recently got candid about the dark period in her life following the split from her now-fiance Orlando Bloom in 2017.