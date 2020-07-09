Charlize Theron On Raising 2 Black Girls: ‘I Want Them To Grow Up In A World Where They See Themselves’

Charlize Theron senses a changing tide and wants her children to thrive in an inclusive world.

Theron, 44, joined Variety‘s “The Big Ticket” podcast and discussed the ongoing demand for race and gender inclusivity, particularly in Hollywood.

“I’m a mom to two small Black girls, and I want them to grow up in a world where they see themselves, where there is an awareness that they can be whomever they want to be because they see it,” Theron said. “And that’s not just in cinema, that’s in life, too.”

“I want to surround them in a world where they feel they belong and they can shine and they can live to their full potential,” she continued.

Theron is all for “shaming” studios and executives who stand in the way of diversity and inclusion in the industry.

“I think, call them out and I think we’re at a place now where we feel brave enough to do that,” the “Mad Max: Fury Road” actress said. “If we have to involve some shaming, then that’s what we have to do.”

Theron is a Hollywood heavy hitter, with key roles in “Bombshell”, “The Old Guard” and “F9″. Yet for some reason, Marvel has yet to come calling.

“I swear to God. I’ve never gotten anything. No, I’m not lying to you,” Theron said of any potential offers from Marvel Studios to star as a superhero. “But that’s okay. You know what? I am paving my own way. I’m creating my own opportunities. So it’s all right.”

You can catch Theron in Netflix’s “The Old Guard” starting Friday, July 10.