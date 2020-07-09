The Chicks Unveil Tracklisting For Upcoming Album ‘Gaslighter’, Out July 17

The wait for the Chicks’ highly anticipated new album is almost over.

On Wednesday, the trio unveiled the tracklisting for Gaslighter, revealing the 12 song titles, along with songwriting credits, via Apple Music.

The track listing for #Gaslighter has been revealed. We’ll be revealing the lyrics to songs to come. Stay tuned. The first track and title of the album, #Gaslighter, is out now. Listen again here: https://t.co/XDpUyk57b5https://t.co/6NmljJLVcF — The Chicks (@thechicks) July 8, 2020

All three members — Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines, and Emily Strayer — co-wrote almost all of the tracks along with producer Jack Antonoff and pop songwriters Julia Michaels, Teddy Geiger, and Justin Tranter.

Three songs are already available off the album, including the lead single “Gaslighter”, the fiery “Julianna Calm Down”, and their most recent release “March March”, a protest anthem, which coincided with the band dropping “Dixie” from their name.

The trio also teased the album’s second track “Sleep at Night” on their Instagram, which sees the Chicks calling out their exes.

The lyrics include: “My husband’s girlfriend’s husband just called me up / How messed up is that / It’s so insane that I have to laugh / But then I think about our two boys trying to become men / There’s nothing funny about that.”

See the full tracklist below.

1. “Gaslighter”

2. “Sleep at Night”

3. “Texas Man”

4. “Everybody Loves You”

5. “For Her”

6. “March March”

7. “My Best Friend’s Weddings”

8. “Tights on My Boat”

9. “Julianna Calm Down”

10. “Young Man”

11. “Hope It’s Something Good”

12. “Set Me Free”

Gaslighter will arrive July 17, after they previously postponed the release due to the ongoing coronavirus.