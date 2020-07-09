Will Arnett Is ‘Busy But Great’ With A New Baby, Podcast, And Quibi Show

Will Arnett is one busy man.

The Canadian actor is juggling a new baby, a new podcast with pals Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, and a daily animated series for Quibi all in the middle of a pandemic, but as he tells ET Canada‘s Keshia Chante, he’s doing “great” despite everything on his plate.

“What’s been keeping me busy? Kids, I have more kids now,” he laughs. “I just had a son six weeks ago. Busy but great. Kids were doing remote learning, which was difficult for them, for us. A lot of parents can relate to that and kids can.”

Arnett, 50, is dad to three sons – newborn Alexander Denison Arnett with girlfriend Alessandra Brawn, whom the couple has taken to calling Denny, as well as Archie, 11, and Abel, 9, with ex-wife Amy Poehler. Brawn also has a son from her previous marriage. The Toronto-born actor has learned how to make the most of his iconic voice, “dropping it to the place that gets them to sleep.”

RELATED: Will Arnett Offers ‘Your Daily Horoscope’ In Quibi Animated Series

“I will say, my youngest son, newest, Denny, when I talk to him close to my chest and hold him he does pass out,” he says. “It’s nice.”

When Arnett isn’t putting kids to sleep, he’s using his comedy genius to executive-produce “Your Daily Horoscope” for Quibi, a new daily animated show that brings astrology signs to life — including his own star sign, Taurus.

Adding that “being stubborn” is a Taurus trait, Arnett reveals he used to read his horoscope during his subway commute.

“I did read them often, New York Post on the subway, sports, horoscope then Page Six. That’s what I did,” he says.

RELATED: Will Arnett’s 10 Most Hilarious Roles

In addition to “Your Daily Horoscope”, Arnett is also teaming up with Bateman and Hayes for the podcast “Smartless”, in which the trio chat with a surprise guest each week.

“We came up with this idea that every episode one of us brings a guest that the other two don’t know about, so it’s a full surprise,” he says of the podcast that launches July 20. “It’s real, off the cuff. No one has any prepared questions other than the person who brought the guest.”

Having another former “Arrested Development” cast member make a “Smartless” guest appearance would be hilarious and the closest thing fans will get to a series reunion.

RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel Welcomes Will Arnett & Guillermo For Another #FormalFriday

“The best part about that would be Sean has never watched ‘Arrested Development’, which is my favourite thing,” Arnett says. “As much as we shame him about it, he hasn’t watched it. And I kind of never want him to watch it because once he does I can’t shame him for it anymore.”