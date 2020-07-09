Will Smith Celebrates 22 Years Of Jaden Smith On Earth: ‘Happy Birthday, J-Diggy’

Will Smith is smiling ear-to-ear in celebration of Jaden Smith’s birthday.

Smith, 51, posted an Instagram photo in honour of his son’s 22nd birthday. The picture shows an enthusiastic Will sitting next to a stone-faced Jaden.

“Happy Birthday, J-Diggy! You were clearly questioning my parenting abilities in this pic,” Will captioned the post. “Whatever I was trying to get you to do must’ve turned out okay. Hahahahaha I Love You, Man.”

Will and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, share two children: Jaden and Willow, 19. Will is also father to Trey Smith, 27, who he shares with Sheree Zampino.