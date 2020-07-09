Carl Reiner Recorded Part In Fan-Film Version Of ‘The Princess Bride’ Days Before He Died

Carl Reiner was working right to the end.

The legendary actor, director and TV creator passed away at the age of 98 last month, but just days before he died, Reiner recorded his last performance ever, in a fan-film version of “The Princess Bride”.

The remake, which has been airing on Quibi, was put together by director Jason Reitman, with different actors taking on the iconic roles in each segment.

“I don’t know if you know this, but in the last one, my father’s going to play the grandfather and I’m going to play the grandson,” Reiner’s son Rob Reiner, director of the original film, told Vanity Fair. “He’s doing good. I just talked to him a few minutes ago,” Rob said. “For a guy who’s 98, he’s doing all right.”

In the clip, Reiner is seen narrating the story, while Paul Rudd plays the heroic Westley, and Rob is curled up as his grandson listening in bed.

“I was in shock at first because I felt like I had just seen him,” Reitman said of the Reiner’s passing. “It dawned on me: It was his final performance on not only a perfect career, but a perfect life. It felt like one more chance to see Carl Reiner. It was actually a scene about the love of a grandfather and a grandson. It’s a scene about storytelling. You can’t help but imagine Carl reading stories to Rob when he was a kid, and that this is what it looked like and what it felt like.”

The director also praised Reiner’s performance, saying, “At 98-years-old, Carl Reiner understood every beat of that scene. His understanding of the writing, the performance, the pauses, the gestures, the hat, the look to camera, how to make an exit, were as sharp as any actor at any age.”