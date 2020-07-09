Bill Nye Advocates Wearing Masks On TikTok: ‘This Is A Matter, Literally, Of Life And Death’

Bill Nye is keeping with the times and educating kids.

Nye, 64, has been dropping knowledge on the youth since before the 1993 premiere of “Bill Nye The Science Guy”. It started with television and VHS tapes in classrooms. He then updated to streaming for Netflix’s “Bill Nye Save The World” in 2017. In 2020, Nye is taking to TikTok.

On Wednesday, everyone’s favourite “Science Guy” posted two TikTok videos educating audiences on the importance of wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Face masks… prevent particles from my respiratory system from getting into the air and getting into your respiratory system,” Nye explained, per The Hollywood Reporter. “The reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect you, sure.”

“But the main reason we want you to wear a mask is to protect me from you, and the particles from your respiratory system from getting into my respiratory system,” he continued. “Everybody, this is a matter literally of life and death.”

Nye dissected the differences between knit scarf masks, double-layer fabric masks, homemade and surgical masks.

“When you’re out in public please wear a mask,” Nye concluded.