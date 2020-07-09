Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Fights Back Tears, Speaks Out About Being Shot In Road Rage Incident: ‘I’m Just Happy To Be Here’

Radio host Rickey Smiley’s daughter Aaryn has spoken out after being shot during an alleged road rage incident over the July 4 weekend.

The 19-year-old was shot three times while driving to a fast food restaurant in Houston on Sunday, July 5.

She said on Smiley’s morning show, “Let’s see if I can get through it without crying,” as her dad asked her to tell the listeners a bit about what she went through.

We really appreciate all of your prayers and well wishes, and my daughter @AarynSmiley decided she wanted to talk about what happened to her on the show with her mom this morning: https://t.co/Ua3JPs5OVI #RSMS pic.twitter.com/hzmxvBbfgA — Rickey Smiley (@RickeySmiley) July 9, 2020

Aaryn then said how she’d been celebrating her 19th birthday when she was shot through the window of her car.

She said, “I’m okay, I’m happy to be alive, I’m praying for those that have had to give their lives to gun violence. I’m just happy to be here.”

The teen added, “I thought they were shooting fireworks, I thought, These are just some dumb kids,” when asked when she knew she’d been shot.

Aaryn shared, “I blacked out for five minutes, I remember seeing the blood then it all just went dark.”

Listen to more from the interview in the clip above.