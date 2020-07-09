Demi Moore Shares Photos Of Her Unique Bathroom And The Internet Can’t Handle It

By Becca Longmire.

CPImages/PA

Demi Moore had everybody talking after she shared some behind-the-scenes snaps while recording her “erotic” new podcast “Dirty Diana” Wednesday… but not for the reasons you’d think.

Moore could be seen hard at work while sitting on a sofa doing her bit in front of her laptop in the photos. All totally normal, only fans were quick to notice the pics were taken in her bathroom, and there were things in there that a lot of bathrooms don’t have.

RELATED: Demi Moore To Star In ‘Erotic’ New Podcast ‘Dirty Diana’

Social media users questioned why she not only had a sofa in her bathroom, but also why it was carpeted.

Others pointed out a life-size statue of Joan of Arc, while more people commented on her being photobombed by her toilet in the shots.

RELATED: Tallulah Willis Pens Emotional Mother’s Day Tribute For Mom Demi Moore About 3-Year Fallout

See more of the reaction below.

Click to View Gallery

Style Evolution: Demi Moore
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP