Demi Moore Shares Photos Of Her Unique Bathroom And The Internet Can’t Handle It

Demi Moore had everybody talking after she shared some behind-the-scenes snaps while recording her “erotic” new podcast “Dirty Diana” Wednesday… but not for the reasons you’d think.

Moore could be seen hard at work while sitting on a sofa doing her bit in front of her laptop in the photos. All totally normal, only fans were quick to notice the pics were taken in her bathroom, and there were things in there that a lot of bathrooms don’t have.

Social media users questioned why she not only had a sofa in her bathroom, but also why it was carpeted.

Others pointed out a life-size statue of Joan of Arc, while more people commented on her being photobombed by her toilet in the shots.

See more of the reaction below.

starting a slack channel for the sole purpose us discussing why demi moore has both carpet and a couch in her bathroom pic.twitter.com/4NeLbJCVpF — Alexis “Bring Back Bunheads” Wilson (@sassyblackdiva) July 8, 2020

Every parent who has ever breathed a sigh of relief in the only locking room in their house has a thought… https://t.co/6M0E2vraHm — Naomi Tomky (@gastrognome) July 9, 2020

Refuse to believe this is actually her bathroom — nicolette mason (@nicolettemason) July 8, 2020

There is carpeting around the toilet.

That is all I can focus on and something in me is screaming. — Brigitte (@brigitte_huard) July 8, 2020

i will never stop thinking about Demi's carpeted bathroom. https://t.co/oTJNuAGZL4 — Will Ganss (@willganss) July 8, 2020

A carpeted bathroom(???) With a couch (??) I'm very uncomfortable https://t.co/yBUOfryQuJ — Shelby Reynolds (@shelbblayne12) July 9, 2020

I could spend hours trying to figure out why this bathroom exists and still not notice everything in it.. https://t.co/hTz7R9QM8N — Lo🥰🥵🥺🤠 (@L0sco23) July 9, 2020

I enjoy that she cares not one jot about being photobombed by her own toilet. https://t.co/Cl9CClEDgS — Sarah Rochester (@sarahjc01) July 8, 2020

Uhh…even forgetting the carpet and the couch….why does Demi Moore have a life size statue of Joan of Arc in her bathroom? Also….why does Demi Moore do zoom meetings from her bathroom? https://t.co/gQUTwwFS2b — Marc McDonald (@MarcMcD) July 9, 2020

imagining Demi Moore, driving down the road, spotting a couch, then "we gotta stop, that would look great in the bathroom". — Robert Aln Wendeborn (@rawbbie) July 8, 2020