Charlie Puth Is A Twister Master In ‘Girlfriend’ Music Video

Charlie Puth is showing off his flexibility in the music video for “Girlfriend”.

Puth dropped the vid for his first solo release of 2020 on Thursday. The summery hit is a perfect slice of sunshine in an otherwise difficult year globally.

In the video, Puth works diligently to whip up an impressive meal for his date. He waits in agony, counting down the moments until she arrives.

“I’ve never released a music video that wholeheartedly showed my personality,” Puth said in a statement. “The video for ‘Girlfriend’ is the first time I’ve truly been myself in every aspect. I can’t cook and I’m an absolute nerd.”

“It’s also meant to visually represent what I want people to do when they hear my music and that’s to have fun in their very own way,” he concluded.