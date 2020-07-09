Kyle Richards Says Her Family Was ‘Devastated’ After Niece Paris Hilton’s Sex Tape Was Leaked

Kyle Richards is revealing how the family reacted to her niece Paris Hilton’s “1 Night in Paris” sex tape after it was released in 2004.

Hilton was 19-years-old when the tape of her having sex with her ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon was leaked.

Richards was asked by Andy Cohen during an appearance on Wednesday’s “Watch What Happens Live” whether she thought the tape’s release would “catapult” or “ruin” Hilton’s career.

“We were devastated,” she said. “It was horrible.”

Hilton, who is now 39 and dating Carter Reum, spoke about the tape in a 2014 interview with the Telegraph.

“It was devastating because that [Salomon] was someone I was with for a few years,’” she said. “I don’t think I’ll ever be able to fully trust any man again after that. It was just the most hurtful and awful thing that anyone could do to a little girl. I was very young, it wasn’t my fault.”