Ben Stiller Rejects Calls To Edit Donald Trump Out Of ‘Zoolander’: ‘That Was A Time That Existed And That Happened’

Despite a petition urging Ben Stiller to cut scenes featuring Donald and Melania Trump out of “Zoolander”, Ben Stiller says their appearance in the comedy is a reflection of the time in which the film was made.

Stiller, who also directed the 2001 movie, explains that the Trumps were only mega-rich celebrities at the time when they attended the VH1 Fashion Awards.

“We were shooting at the now-defunct VH1 Fashion Awards…and as people were coming up the red carpet, we pulled them aside and asked them to talk about Derek Zoolander, and so Trump and Melania did that,” he tells The Daily Beast‘s podcast.

RELATED: Ben Stiller Reflects On The Comedic Legacy Of His Late Father, Jerry Stiller

“I’ve had people reach out to me and say, ‘You should edit Donald Trump out of ‘Zoolander’,’ but at the end of the day that was a time that existed and that happened,” he adds, defending keeping his short cameo in “Zoolander”.

The movie is just one of a number of film and TV cameos Trump made, including “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York”, “Two Weeks Notice”, “Sex And The City”, “Suddenly Susan” and “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” among others. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Trump is reportedly in so many 1990s projects because he included an appearance as a condition to film on his properties, however, it was not required to make the final cut of any production.

In Canada, CBC edited out Trump’s “Home Alone 2” cameo for TV airings back in 2014, but the cut gained the attention of right-wing supporters in December 2019 including Trump himself.