The Chicks Admit Their Return To The CMAs In 2016 Was ‘Very Weird’

The Chicks are looking back at their uncomfortable return to the Country Music Awards in 2016.

The country trio, formally known as the Dixie Chicks, chatted with The New York Times about their performance with Beyoncé at the 50th Annual CMA Awards. Band members Emily Strayer, Natalie Maines and Martie Maguire joined the Destiny’s Child alum on stage for a performance of her track “Daddy Lessons”.

The 2016 appearance marked their return to the CMA stage after making comments about then-President George W. Bush and the Iraq war in 2003. Following their comments, the Chicks were backlisted from the country music industry.

They treated us very weird backstage,” Maines said. Adding that even Beyonce got backlash for trying out country music, “For them to disrespect her that way was disgusting.”

Strayer later admitted that she “used to care way too much what people thought,” but now she has moved past that.

The Chicks were sure they would never return, in fact, Maines even tweeted about it:

I'm pretty sure I've uttered the sentence,"I will never perform on the CMA's again as long as I live."

And then came 🐝:) — Natalie Maines (@1NatalieMaines) November 3, 2016

The Chicks’ latest album, Gaslighter, is set to drop on July 17.