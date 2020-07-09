Elijah Wood Says He Would Absolutely Love To Cameo In Upcoming ‘Lord Of The Rings’ TV Series

Elijah Wood would be very happy to take a journey back to Middle Earth.

In a new interview with IndieWire, the “Lord Of The Rings” trilogy star spoke about the upcoming TV series adaptation being produced for Amazon Prime Video.

“I am super fascinated by what they’re doing with the show,” Wood said. “They’re calling it ‘The Lord Of The Rings,’ but I think that’s slightly misleading. From what I understand, the material they are working on exists chronologically further back in history in the lore of Lord of the Rings or Middle Earth than any characters represented in Lord of the Rings. It sounds more Silmarillion era. Not to get nerdy, but it’s the Second Age of Middle Earth.”

He added, “In that sense, I’m just curious what the storytelling is going to be. It’s clear the world is Middle Earth and I’m glad they are shooting in New Zealand. It feels like there will be at least a visual continuity with what we had all done on the movies. It’s no surprise they are about to start shooting again, or have the go-ahead to do so, because New Zealand conquered this thing and they’re Coronavirus free. It’s one of the few places on the planet where [resuming production] is possible.”

Clarifying that he is not involved in the new series and thus “knows as much about the series as you do as far as what they’re doing with the material,” Wood nonetheless said he would love to make a cameo appearance.

“Absolutely,” Wood said. “If there was a world where that made sense and was organic to what they’re doing than yes. Look, any excuse to get to go to New Zealand to work on something I am absolutely there.”