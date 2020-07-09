Netflix’s ‘Indian Matchmaking’ Puts A Whole New Spin On The Dating Show

Get ready for an inside look at true matchmaking.

On Thursday, Netflix debuted the trailer for its new reality dating show “Indian Matchmaking”.

The show features real-life matchmaker Sima Taparia as she helps guide clients in the U.S. and India toward finding their perfect mate.

Taparia hears from the the person in the market for marriage, but also their parents, who have plenty to say about finding the right match for their children.

“Indian Matchmaking” premieres July 16.