Colin Hanks Shares Powerful Message About Wearing Masks During COVID-19 Outbreak

Colin Hanks is calling on his fellow Americans to wear a mask.

The actor, whose father Tom Hanks and stepmother Rita Wilson battled coronavirus earlier this year, is urging every to wear a mask to help fight the curve of the pandemic.

Hanks took to Instagram to share messages about the importance of face coverings, comparing the choice to the Black Lives Matter movement, writing, “People are upset at store with signs, ‘Masks only.’ Now, imagine how it felt when it said ‘Whites only.’”

In a second post, Colin shared, “The mask isn’t really to protect you during your quick trip to the store. It’s to protect the clerk who’s greeted their 55th customer for the day. I know this is going to come as a shock, but it’s not about you.”

It continued, “You can’t protest to ‘open up’ and then also refuse to do the one tiny thing that will make it safe to open up. That’s some toddler level s**t right there.”

Colin follows in the footsteps of his dad, who is also urging fans to wear masks.

“There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands,” Tom said at a press conference to promote his upcoming movie “Greyhound”.

“Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things — I just think shame on you,” he added. “Don’t be a p**sy, get on with it, do your part. It’s very basic. If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense.”

Tom and Wilson have since fully recovered from the virus.