Britney Spears Reveals ‘Toxic’ As Her Favourite Song She Has Done

If your favourite Britney Spears song is “Toxic”, congratulations, you have at least one thing in common with the superstar.

Spears, 38, took to Instagram on Thursday to answer some of the most common questions she receives from fans. She stood in front of a camera and read through the aggregated questions.

“My favourite song is ‘Toxic’ that I have done,” Spears said, referencing her 2003 hit. “And I have no idea what my favourite song in the whole world is.”

“My favourite place to visit is Hawaii and Turks and Caicos,” she continued. “Turks and Caicos is a little bit more jungle-y and more tropical. There’s not that many people there, it’s a small island. And it basically has the cleanest food, the most beautiful ocean.”

Spears works hard in the gym and for good reason: her favourite food is “Chili hot dog.”

Finally, she declared her three wishes: “Love, Happiness and a world’s supply of designer clothes… Can you imagine a world supply of designer clothes?”