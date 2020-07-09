Lizzo Teases ‘2 Screenplays’ And ‘An Album’ After Spending Time In Palm Desert

Lizzo is finding inspiration in unexpected places.

Lizzo, 32, posted a pair of photos from Palm Desert in California. The “Truth Hurts” rapper took in the surrounding scenery and channelled it into creative fuel. The post comes three days after Lizzo was kicked out early from her vacation rental home.

“I got two screenplays, an album and some checks to write,” Lizzo captioned the images. “Thank you, Desert for always inspiring me.”

Lizzo has been a little quiet with her art in 2020. Her only musical release of this year is “Cuz I Love You” from her 2019 album of the same name. She also had a role in “Hustlers” last year and lent her voice to 2019’s “Hustlers”.