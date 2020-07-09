Love Transcends All In ‘Endless’ Trailer

Love will conquer all.

Get ready to grab the tissues for the summer romance “Endless”, shot in Kelowna, B.C, starring Alexandra Shipp, Nicholas Hamilton and Famke Janssen.

Shipp and Hamilton feature as high school sweethearts who end up in a tragic accident. Only Shipp’s character survives, but Hamilton comes back to her in the afterlife. However, only she can see him.

The synopsis reads, “‘Endless’ follows love-struck high school graduates Riley (Alexandra Shipp) and Chris (Nicholas Hamilton). When they are separated by a tragic car accident, Riley blames herself for her boyfriend’s death while Chris is stranded in limbo. Miraculously, the two find a way to connect. In a love story that transcends life and death, both Riley and Chris are forced to learn the hardest lesson of all: letting go.”

“Endless” is set to be available on demand on August 14 and perhaps theatres if restrictions allow.