Queen Drummer Roger Taylor Admits A ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Sequel ‘Is Not Something I’d Like To See’

While some fans of “Bohemian Rhapsody” would love to see a sequel to the Queen biopic, documenting the band’s second act, at least one member of the band is lukewarm on the idea.

In an interview with The Express, Queen drummer Roger Taylor shared his thoughts on a sequel to the Oscar-winning drama.

“Right now it’s not something I’d like to see,” said the 70-year-old rocker. “I don’t think it’s particularly a good idea.”

In fact, Taylor admitted he’s not particularly fond of sequels in general.

“Just because something’s been successful, I don’t think one should necessarily have part two. I think that only really worked once and that was with ‘The Godfather’!” he added.

“I don’t see a great story there,” he said of a continuing the band’s story. “I think we told the really good story and I wouldn’t like to be thought of, of just putting something out to sort of cash in. So right now, no.”

Taylor’s bandmate Brian May shared similar sentiments to Rolling Stone earlier this year, dismissing the notion of a movie that would focus on frontman Freddie Mercury’s final years after his AIDS diagnosis, soldiering on to record the band’s The Miracle and Innuendo albums as his health deteriorated before succumbing to the disease in 1991.

“I don’t think that would be an uplifting thing to do,” admitted May. “I’m not saying it’s impossible because there is a great story there, but we don’t feel that’s the story we want to tell at the moment.”

Added May: “We’ve talked. Basically we think not, at the moment. Things could change, I suppose, but I think it would be difficult.”