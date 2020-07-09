HBO Leads TCA Awards Nominations With ‘Watchmen’ And ‘Succession’

The Television Critics Association (TCA) has announced its 2020 nominations.
“Watchmen” and “Unbelievable” are taking in the most nominations at four apiece and HBO has the most for a network with 16 nominations, including props to “Succession”.
Unlike other awards, the TCA Awards have gender-neutral categories that include Cate Blanchett, Regina King, Mark Ruffalo, and Rhea Seehorn being nominated for Individual Achievement in Drama. Individual Achievement in Comedy nominees include Christina Applegate, Elle Fanning, Issa Rae and Ramy Youssef.
“This was an incredible year for television, offering a variety of groundbreaking new series with fresh perspectives and renewed vigour for some veteran favourites,” said Sarah Rodman, TCA President and executive editor at Entertainment Weekly. “Although we sadly will not have the opportunity to gather to honour these creative achievements in person, we look forward to sharing our selections for the season’s top programs when the winners are unveiled later this summer.”
The Career Achievement and Heritage Award winners will be announced later this summer.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America” – FX on Hulu
Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable” – Netflix
Regina King, “Watchmen” – HBO
Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True” – HBO
Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC
Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO
Merrit Wever, “Unbelievable” – Netflix
INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” – FX
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” – Netflix
Elle Fanning, “The Great” – Hulu
Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV
Issa Rae, “Insecure” – HBO
Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” – Hulu
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
“60 Minutes” – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)
“Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)
“Hillary” – Hulu
“The Last Dance” – ESPN
“McMillions” – HBO
“The Rachel Maddow Show” – MSNBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
“Cheer” – Netflix
“Encore!” – Disney+
“Holey Moley” – ABC
“Making It” – NBC
“Top Chef All-Stars L.A.” – Bravo
“We’re Here!” – HBO
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING
“Carmen Sandiego” – Netflix
“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” – PBS Kids (2016 Winner in Category)
“Molly of Denali” – PBS Kids
“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids
“Wild Kratts” – PBS Kids
“Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum” – PBS Kids
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS
“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” – Comedy Central
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” –TBS
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO (2019 and 2018 Winner in Category)
“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC
“Saturday Night Live” – NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES
“Little Fires Everywhere” – Hulu
“Mrs. America” – FX on Hulu
“Normal People” – Hulu
“The Plot Against America” – HBO
“Unbelievable” – Netflix
“Watchmen” – HBO
OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
“The Great” – Hulu
“The Mandalorian” – Disney+
“The Morning Show” – AppleTV+
“Never Have I Ever” – Netflix
“Watchmen” – HBO
“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” – NBC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
“Better Call Saul” – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)
“The Crown” – Netflix
“Euphoria” – HBO
“The Good Fight” – CBS All Access
“Pose” – FX
“Succession” – HBO
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
“Better Things” – FX
“Dead to Me” – Netflix
“The Good Place” – NBC (2018 Winner in Category)
“Insecure” – HBO
“Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV
“What We Do in the Shadows” – FX
PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
“Better Call Saul” – AMC
“Mrs. America” – FX on Hulu
“Schitt’s Creek” – Pop TV
“Succession” – HBO
“Unbelievable” – Netflix
“Watchmen” – HBO