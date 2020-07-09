HBO Leads TCA Awards Nominations With ‘Watchmen’ And ‘Succession’

The Television Critics Association (TCA) has announced its 2020 nominations.

“Watchmen” and “Unbelievable” are taking in the most nominations at four apiece and HBO has the most for a network with 16 nominations, including props to “Succession”.

Unlike other awards, the TCA Awards have gender-neutral categories that include Cate Blanchett, Regina King, Mark Ruffalo, and Rhea Seehorn being nominated for Individual Achievement in Drama. Individual Achievement in Comedy nominees include Christina Applegate, Elle Fanning, Issa Rae and Ramy Youssef.

"This was an incredible year for television, offering a variety of groundbreaking new series with fresh perspectives and renewed vigour for some veteran favourites," said Sarah Rodman, TCA President and executive editor at Entertainment Weekly. "Although we sadly will not have the opportunity to gather to honour these creative achievements in person, we look forward to sharing our selections for the season's top programs when the winners are unveiled later this summer."