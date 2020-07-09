Sara Gilbert Admits She Misses ‘The Talk’, Hopes To Get Lisa Kudrow On ‘The Conners’

Sara Gilbert is missing her days on Global’s “The Talk”.

The actress-turned-host, 45, walked away from the talk show last year, nine years after she helped launch it in 2010, to focus on “The Conners”.

But during an interview with Variety, Gilbert admitted she misses her co-hosts, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Eve, every day.

“I loved seeing those women every day and connecting with them, and the producers and the crew and staff,” Gilbert said. “It was just such a great environment, such a friendly place to go every day. So I do miss that.”

Marie Osmond stepped in when Gilbert left.

But as she continues to focus on “The Conners”, the comedy spin-off of “Roseanne”, Gilbert has some big ideas for the beloved series.

“I’m so grateful to the fans and the writers and the cast and producers and everybody for hanging in there, and like I said, the fans for continuing to watch because it was a big change,” she explained. “We feel like the stories are important, telling the stories of the middle class is something that not a lot of people do, or not a lot of people do always accurately. Like, showing the true struggles, showing the power really being shut off or the possibility of losing your house. And so I think luckily people want to see the Conners kind of deal with those day to day struggles.”

And one of those ideas is a Lisa Kudrow guest spot, “I’ve told her, so I’m making it my mission. She’s actually a big fan of the show, which means the world to me. I just think she’s such a comedic genius.”

