Kourtney Kardashian Holds Low-Key Quarantine Birthday Celebration As Daughter Penelope Turns 8

Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating the eighth birthday of daughter Penelope, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

While Kardashian birthday bashes are usually opulent, over-the-top affairs, this year’s party was reportedly a low-key affair due to the ongoing pandemic.

As Us Weekly reports, Kardashian’s daughter celebrated her big day “with several friends and family members by her side.”

In addition, Kardashian took to Instagram Stories to reveal Penelope enjoyed two special birthday meals, starting off with funfetti pancakes topped with whipped cream for breakfast.

Later, she whipped up some homemade pasta, sharing photos of both dishes with her social media followers.

The 41-year-old “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star also offered a sweet tribute to the birthday girl, along with a few photos.

“This little lady… there really are no words to express,” she wrote. “I am in awe of everything about her, her thoughtfulness, her heart, her beauty inside and out, the way she takes care of people. Feeling so thankful to God for blessing me with her.”