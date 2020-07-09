Sarah Jessica Parker Rocks A Carrie Bradshaw-Inspired Face Mask In NYC

A look Carrie Bradshaw would approve of.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who played the iconic character on “Sex And The City” for six seasons and two movies, stepped out this week in New York City to drop by her new New York City boutique.

But it was her strut into the storefront that is making headlines. SJP wore a sweet pair of jeans, a pair of SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker ‘Carson’ shoes and a printed scarf as a face covering to top off the look.

The scarf was used in place of a face mask amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Parker is celebrating the opening of her new shop, which was supposed to have its grand opening in April but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress has officially opened its doors, sharing the news on Instagram.

“31 West 54th Street. Doors are open. Masks are on,” she captioned the announcement. “Shoes are stocked. Ready to be of service. X, SJ”