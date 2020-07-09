Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Carl’s Voicemail Comes On If You Call The Phone Number In ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’

“Terminator: Dark Fate” was released last year, but a clever Easter Egg was just discovered in the film.

Thanks to ScreenCrush editor Matt Singer, he discovered that the number (888-512-1984) written on the side of the T-800 van near the end of the movie actually works.

Not only does it work, but you also get Carl’s voicemail.

“Hi, this is Carl’s Draperies. We have the best drapes and curtains anywhere in Texas. I can guarantee you that. Sorry we’re not here right now to answer your call, but we’ll call you back. Until then, hasta la vista,” Arnie says.

I called the phone number on the side of the van owned by Arnold’s Terminator (who works as a drapery salesman) in DARK FATE: pic.twitter.com/1TX94dWwU3 — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) July 8, 2020

In the film, the T-800 manages to murder John Connor, but then becomes obsolete since Skynet has already been destroyed. T-800 decides to stay as Carl and live with his own family on earth.