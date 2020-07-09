‘SNL’ Star Bowen Yang Reveals Personal Connection To Police Officer Involved In The Death Of Elijah McClain

“SNL” cast member Bowen Yang paid a virtual visit to “Hey There, Human”, the a weekly Instagram Live series from Rainn Wilson and SoulPancake.

During the conversation with host Chris De La Cruz, Yang discussed his personal connection to Elijah McClain, the 23-year-old whose death after his arrest — despite committing no crime other than walking home — sparked worldwide outrage.

As Yang explained, he comes from the same Colorado town as McClain.

“One of the police officers [involved in the death of Elijah McClain] was someone I went to high school with and not only was it someone I went to high school with, he was in the drama club and on the improv team that I was also on at the same time with him,” said Yang.

“That was the extra chilling layer on top of the whole thing,” Yang added. “I realize how corny it is to bring up high school and improv but that only serves to highlight the fact that the people who are enacting this kind of violence and are killing black people are people who are in our police system, people we know, people that we grew up with, people we went to school with and work with.”

The entire interview can be viewed below; that particular part of the conversation takes place just before the 23-minute mark.