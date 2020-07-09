Sharon, Ozzy And Jack Osbourne Back Together On TV For New Paranormal Series

It’s been a few years since “The Osbournes” left the air, but a new series will feature a near-reunion of the reality-show clan.

Variety is reporting that Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne will be joining their son Jack in a new series to air on Travel Channel.

In the eight-episode series, “The Osbournes Want To Believe”, Jack tries to convince his parents to believe in a variety of paranormal activity, showing them clips of phenomena ranging from poltergeists to UFOs to unidentifiable creatures of the Sasquatch variety.

“We see if I can poke at my parents,” Jack tells Variety, confirming that sister Kelly won’t be participating and bringing about a full-on “Osbournes” reunion. “It’s actually going to be a lot of fun,” he adds.

RELATED: Jack Osbourne Reveals Conversations About An ‘Osbournes’ Reboot Have ‘Been Coming Up Recently’

At the end of each episode, Ozzy and Sharon will review what they’ve seen, offering their unique brand of commentary.

According to Jack, he’s long been interested in the paranormal.

“I was a big ‘X-Files’ fan — the biggest nerd ever,” he explains. ” I read all the books, watched all the episodes. And so, for me, as a kid, it was like a nerdy hobby – the paranormal, and UFOs, and ghosts.”

“The Osbournes Want to Believe” is scheduled to debut Aug. 2.