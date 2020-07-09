Sarah Michelle Gellar And Selma Blair Take Their Kids Surfing

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair were reunited on Wednesday, including a surf date for their kids.

The “Cruel Intentions” co-stars hung out, with masks of course, while watching their children surf.

Both ladies thanked designer Christian Siriano for their pinks masks which were particularly crucial for Blair who suffers from MS.

“Thank you @csiriano for making us these masks, that are not only stylish and comfortable, but more importantly, that make sure I can keep Selma (and everyone else myself included) safe. (Well as safe as possible during these trying times),” Gellar wrote on Instagram.

She added, “Not being able to spend time with my loved ones has truly been so hard for me, that I appreciate these moments so intensely.”

Gellar’s children Rocky, 7, Charlotte, 10, and Blair’s son, Arthur, 8, also played on the beach including surfing that Gellar documented on her Instagram stories.

“Two tired beach moms,” Gellar captioned her last picture.