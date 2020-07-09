Ryan Seacrest’s Dog Was A Gift From The Creator Of ‘American Idol’

Ryan Seacrest’s best friend is his Labrador retriever, Georgia, and the TV host can thank “American Idol” creator Simon Fuller for his beloved pet.

During Thursday’s edition of “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, Seacrest revealed that Fuller gave him the dog as a gift.

Fuller, Seacrest told co-host Kelly Ripa, raised black Labs at his home. “I was always over there,” Seacrest said, admitting he was “never a dog person” and “never had a dog of my own” before Fuller’s gift.

“I was at Simon Fuller’s house… watching probably a rerun of ‘American Idol’. He kind of looked at me playing with the dogs with that weird look like, ‘Huh, you’re going to be a dad one day.’ Then, a couple of weeks later, a knock on the door and a little tiny, black, beautiful, cute puppy Lab shows up.”

According to Seacrest, his new puppy came with a note attached. “Dear Ryan,” read the note, “this is your first step into daddyhood. Love, Simon Fuller.'”

Added Seacrest: “I just thought that was the sweetest, nicest, kindest thing. So now, for life, Georgia is my partner.”

Meanwhile, Seacrest’s social media followers are well acquainted with Georgia thanks to social media posts such as these: