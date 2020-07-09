Jake Gyllenhaal Gives Wedding Speech During Amy Schumer’s ‘Expecting Amy’

Jake Gyllenhaal makes a cameo during Amy Schumer’s new “Expecting Amy” and shares an NSFW detail about Schumer’s husband, Chris Fischer.

The “Nightcrawler” star was childhood friends with Fischer and roped into a toast, along with two other friends, during Schumer and Fischer’s 2018 wedding.

Gyllenhaal’s speech was shown in part during “Expecting Amy” and it is not what you would expect.

“We’re going to start this off with Chris is the only uncircumcised one amongst the four of us, which was a mystery to us as young boys because we only knew the penis to be one way,” Gyllenhaal said.

“Expecting Amy” follows the couple’s fertility struggles and can be watched on HBO Max.