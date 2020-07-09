Tom Hanks Celebrates His Birthday With Slow Motion Video

Tom Hanks has a lot to celebrate this birthday after fighting off COVID-19 earlier in the year.

On Thursday, America’s dad marked his 64th birthday with a fun video posted on Instagram.

In the slow motion clip, Hanks dives over the phone and presumably lands in a pool as drops of water fly overhead.

Hank’s wife, Rita Wilson, also posted a picture of the “Greyhound” star on her Instagram, adding the caption, “Happy Birthday, @tomhanks We love you so much. You are our anchor. Every day with you is a blessing.”

Hanks’ son Colin really got in on the action, teasing his dad by sharing a photo of Micheal Keaton.

Other celebs turned to social media to wish Hanks all the best. See their posts below:

You will forever be my hero. Happy birthday @tomhanks ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X2t6bRjoWD — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) July 9, 2020