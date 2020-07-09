Fans Are Freaking Out Over Video Of Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes & Tori Kelly Jamming In The Studio

At some point, Canadian pop superstars Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes entered the studio together with singer Tori Kelly — and now there’s video to prove it.

On Thursday, Scooter Braun — who manages both Bieber and Kelly — posted several videos of the trio in the studio together.

In the black-and-white vids, Mendes and Bieber are each seen sitting at a piano, tinkling the ivories.

“I miss the random jam sessions. #tbt #blessedtowitness,” Braun wrote in the caption for the videos.

Meanwhile, Mendes’ fans and Beliebers took to the comments excitedly guessing that a collab between the two Canadian powerhouses might be on the way.

Will a Bieber-Mendes-Kelly track be on the horizon, with Braun cleverly building buzz? Stay tuned…