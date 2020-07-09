Sarah Ramos Hilariously Recreates Awkward Dakota Johnson, Ellen DeGeneres Interview

Dakota Johnson’s “Ellen DeGeneres” interview has gone down in history as one of the most cringe-worthy interviews on the show and now you can relive it.

Sarah Ramos tackled the now-famous interview where Johnson called out DeGeneres for being invited to her birthday, but not attending, as part of her series where Ramos has been recreating other interviews.

From the Alessandra Rich dress Johnson was wearing to their mannerisms, Ramos nailed it.

“When @TheEllenShow wrongly accused Dakota Johnson of not inviting her to her birthday party,” she captioned the video. She also included the original for comparison.

Original for reference & yes hon my outfit IS an exact match ✨ pic.twitter.com/nXG1BSnzLC — Sarah Ramos (@sarahramos) July 9, 2020

