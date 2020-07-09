Heather Morris Still Has ‘Hope’ Naya Rivera Will Be Found Alive

Heather Morris is “holding on to hope” as the search continues for her “Glee” co-star Naya Rivera.

Rivera went missing on Wednesday while boating with her 4-year-old son. The search has now turned to a recovery mission as investigator fear that Rivera has drowned.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said during a press conference on Thursday that finding Rivera could take days, adding, “If the body is entangled in something underneath the water, it may never come back up.”

Despite the high possibility that Rivera won’t be found alive, Morris is hoping for a happy ending.

“It’s so hard to wrap your head around something unknown,” Morris said in a statement to E! News. “I’m holding on to hope that the rescuers will bring Naya home in a swift and speedy recovery. I know she would remind me in moments like this that God has a plan for everything and although we may not know that that plan is, we need to keep our chin up and stay strong.”

Rivera’s 4-year-old son Josey is safe and unharmed. He is from a marriage with actor Ryan Dorsey. The couple finalized their divorce in June 2018 after nearly four years of marriage.

She called her young son “my greatest success, and I will never do any better than him” in her 2016 memoir Sorry Not Sorry.